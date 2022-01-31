BinaryX Trading Up 8.8% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.82 or 0.00053622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $40.08 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010366 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00344132 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

