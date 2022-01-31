BitBall Market Cap Hits $2.36 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 176.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $131,863.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,260.94 or 1.00664678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00071082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00032698 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.53 or 0.00512047 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

