BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $372,009.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00245211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00076784 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00106758 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,814,221,139 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

