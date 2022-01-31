Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.65.

BSM stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

