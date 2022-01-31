BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,199 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.55% of E.W. Scripps worth $172,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

