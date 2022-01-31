BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,088,421 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,421 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.61% of Ellington Financial worth $174,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,870 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

