BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,723 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.81% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $170,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 104,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.97. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $37.85.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.