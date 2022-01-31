BlackRock Inc. Has $162.87 Million Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,905,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,596,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Itaú Unibanco worth $162,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,400 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $35,134,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,646 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,591,000 after buying an additional 5,044,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.9% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,250,000 after buying an additional 4,956,283 shares in the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

