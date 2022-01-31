BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.56. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,595. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.