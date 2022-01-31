BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.56. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,595. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 91.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 55,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

