BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.19

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.