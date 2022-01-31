BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.19

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

