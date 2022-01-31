BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.80

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 23.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

