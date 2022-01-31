Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will post $15.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.03 million and the lowest is $15.89 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $81.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $81.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $146.31 million, with estimates ranging from $116.24 million to $176.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of BLDE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,431. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,985 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,390.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 372,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 347,662 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 192,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

