Blocknet Hits Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Blocknet has a market cap of $4.90 million and $42,573.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00023499 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015461 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004068 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,414,569 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

