Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

