Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,576 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $138.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.65. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.62 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.