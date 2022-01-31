Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 8.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 22.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $293,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety stock opened at $134.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 in the last three months. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

