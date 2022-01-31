Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 154.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL stock opened at $194.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.54. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

