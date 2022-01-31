Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 623.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $45.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

