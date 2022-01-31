Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 623.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MTDR opened at $45.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
