BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT Raised to €74.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from €72.00 ($81.82) to €74.00 ($84.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €63.00 ($71.59) to €66.00 ($75.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.75) to €52.60 ($59.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($67.05) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.26.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $35.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

