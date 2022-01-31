BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.93% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKIE opened at $70.62 on Monday. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.30 and a twelve month high of $76.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09.

