bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

BPOSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of bpost SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of BPOSY opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. bpost SA/NV has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

