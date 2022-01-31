Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 246.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Unum Group worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

