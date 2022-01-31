Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 122,094 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Kirby as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kirby by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

KEX stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

