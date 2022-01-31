Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $187.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.32. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

