Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,419 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTEN stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.01.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. Barclays raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

