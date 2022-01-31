Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 104,374 Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Worthington Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 114.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 658,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

WOR stock opened at $54.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.