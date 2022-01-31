Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,387 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 317,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 117,775 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,184,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

