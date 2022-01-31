Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $18.96

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $18.50. Braskem shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 4,972 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Braskem in the second quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Braskem in the second quarter worth $203,000.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

