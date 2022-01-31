Bread 24 Hour Volume Hits $326,666.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market cap of $20.87 million and approximately $326,666.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00045577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00110375 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.