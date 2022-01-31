Bridge Mutual Hits Market Capitalization of $8.16 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $8.16 million and $112,432.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00047383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.33 or 0.06808888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,086.98 or 1.00034948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052192 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Mutual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.