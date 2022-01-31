Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $504.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,039,000 after buying an additional 46,539 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 325,562 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.