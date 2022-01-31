Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.21% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $504.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

