BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 184 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.05.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $208.22 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.98 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

