BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,061 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Snap by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Snap by 2,807.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 409,955 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Snap by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Snap by 59.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. cut their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.74.

NYSE SNAP opened at $30.42 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.