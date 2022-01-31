BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 432 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ opened at $110.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.41. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.75 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 103.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,560. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

