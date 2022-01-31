BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 770 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.