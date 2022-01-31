BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,920 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $113.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,978 shares of company stock valued at $9,950,208. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

