British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Down 28.7% in January

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.83) to GBX 640 ($8.63) in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. British Land has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

