Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million

Brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report $41.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.67 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $166.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

TCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

TCPC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 938,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 420,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,586,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.