Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce $234.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $182.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $918.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $924.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. increased their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.81.

NYSE:DT traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,606,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after buying an additional 367,611 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,038,000 after buying an additional 476,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after buying an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

