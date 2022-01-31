Brokerages Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,865. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.21, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.