Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Post $2.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to report $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.70. Danaher posted earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded up $11.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.11. 4,955,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.52. Danaher has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

