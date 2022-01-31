Brokerages Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television posted earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GTN stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 491,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,582. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.