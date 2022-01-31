Brokerages Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Western Union posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

WU opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

