Brokerages Set Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) PT at €94.38

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €94.38 ($107.24).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BC8. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.77) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Bechtle stock traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during trading on Friday, hitting €51.60 ($58.64). The company had a trading volume of 287,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €49.15 ($55.85) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($79.05).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

