Brokerages Set Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Target Price at $33.22

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESMT stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 10,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,742. Engagesmart has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.74.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,040,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

