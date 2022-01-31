Brokerages Set Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Target Price at $33.22

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of ESMT stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 10,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,742. Engagesmart has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,040,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Engagesmart Company Profile
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
