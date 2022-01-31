Brokerages Set Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

NEXXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nexi from €20.60 ($23.41) to €18.00 ($20.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NEXXY stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,950. Nexi has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

