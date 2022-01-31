Brokerages Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Target Price at $33.56

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $7.39 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

