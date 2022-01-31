Brokerages Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Target Price at $33.56

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.56.
Several analysts have recently commented on SCGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Shares of SCGLY opened at $7.39 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.56.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
