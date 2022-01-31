Brokerages Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) PT at $70.00

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,050. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 89,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,651,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

