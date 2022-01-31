Brokers Set Expectations for TransUnion’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $99.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.13. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,954 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $129,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

